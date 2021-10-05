CANTON, CT (WFSB) - Canton police identified a suspected "Peeping Tom."
They identified the suspect as 40-year-old Craige Stephens of New Britain.
Stephens was seen peeping in the Collinsville area near the Burlington town line, police said.
Police said the activity appeared to he happening during the overnight and early morning hours.
They first started investigating on Sept. 30. A new report came in on Oct. 5. They obtained photographic and video evidence for the two incidents. DNA evidence was also found at the most recent scene.
Before the arrest, police put out a plea for people to report crimes as they happened.
"Several residents have already posted this information on Facebook, but the Canton Police Department needs this information as it is happening or as soon as possible, as opposed to just posting it on Facebook," police wrote on social media.
They urged anyone who spotted suspicious activity to give them a call.
"Any residents in this area who may have footage from any home security camera system of suspicious activity are encouraged to notify the Canton Police Department," police said. "We are providing special attention to the area, but we need your assistance as well if you see anything."
As a result, they quickly found Stephens at the scene of the second report.
Zachary Barns was born and raised in canton.
He said this was the first time he heard of anything like this happening in the town.
“It’s just upsetting to hear about,” Barns said. “I’m surprised it happens around here. It’s mostly woods so you don’t think that like it would be anywhere to really be inconspicuous about it.”
Irene Desouza, who has been a Canton resident for 30 years, said she’ll be double checking that her house is secure at night.
“I’ve heard it’s happened in quite a few places,” she said. “I’ll make sure all my doors are locked and make sure my cars are locked.”
Stephens was charged with voyeurism, third-degree criminal trespass and public indecency.
He was held on a $50,000 surety bond and given a court date of Oct. 5 in Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.