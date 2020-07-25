CANTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Canton are looking for the driver responsible for damaging a local field with their vehicle.
Officials say that a vehile drove onto the high school football practice field around 9:00 Friday night and did donuts on it, causing significant damage.
It is believed the suspect was operating a white Jeep Wrangler.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 860-693-0221.
