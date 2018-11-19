CANTON, CT (WFSB) - With the arrival of the holiday season comes the bump in online shopping.
Police have a few tips for customers to avoid having packages swiped from the doorstep.
“I order online all the time and I actually do my Black Friday shopping online so I don’t have to leave the house," admitted Allison Folkwein of Avon.
Even in modern times, so-called "porch pirates" can be on the prowl.
"Generally I don’t have a problem except for I did one time with an order from L.L. Bean and somebody took the package and they were great about it and replaced it almost immediately," Folkwein said.
In fact, 23 million Americans have had packages stolen from their front porches or mailboxes, according to a report from InsuranceQuotes.com.
"We’re trying to avoid that if we can," said Capt. Lawrence Terra, Canton police.
The Canton Police Department is one of a few law agencies giving its residents an option for an alternative drop off.
"We’re actually trying to curb thefts and have everyone have an enjoyable holiday season, by using our service," Terra said. "We’ve been providing package pickup for the last four years."
From Nov. 22 through Dec. 24, Canton residents can give the police department a call to let them know a package will be delivered. Then, they can come anytime between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to pick it up, with a photo I.D.
Police just ask that people don't send items like furniture or bulky appliances.
“Some people decide that they are going to put those cameras on their front door," Terra said. "That really only helps us if the item is taken, it really doesn’t prevent the theft."
Police said other tips to deter porch pirates include:
- Have someone home to accept the package
- Take advantage of tracking services
- Give a neighbor a heads-up or have the package delivered to work
- Retrieve the package straight from the warehouse, store or post office
“I think dropping your stuff off at the police department would be a great idea," Folkwein said.
The service is only available to Canton residents.
