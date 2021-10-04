CANTON, CT (WFSB) - Canton police are looking to identify a suspected "Peeping Tom."
Someone was seen peeping in the Collinsville area near the Burlington town line.
Police said the activity appeared to he happening during the overnight and early morning hours.
"Several residents have already posted this information on Facebook, but the Canton Police Department needs this information as it is happening or as soon as possible, as opposed to just posting it on Facebook," police wrote on social media.
They urged anyone who spots suspicious activity to give them a call.
"Any residents in this area who may have footage from any home security camera system of suspicious activity are encouraged to notify the Canton Police Department," police said. "We are providing special attention to the area, but we need your assistance as well if you see anything."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 860-693-0221.
