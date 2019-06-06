CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Canton said the 911 and routine phone lines are currently down.
They sent out the notification on Thursday just before 1 p.m.
Calls are getting routed through to Avon at this time.
Police said they will provide an update when the system is back up and running.
Stay with Ch 3 as more information becomes available.
