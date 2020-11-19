CANTON, CT (WFSB) – The Town of Canton is warning residents of a coronavirus scam.
On Thursday, the police department said a document titled “COVID-19 Benefits Relief Plan” was received by a Canton resident.
The document states that it is from “Administrative Offices, Town of Canton,” but the town said it was not sent from the town and it is believed be an unsolicited fraudulent document.
The document is designed to look like a check and says it’s a loan to help pay off existing debt.
There is a number on the document, telling people to call for loan benefits.
The town said local police and state officials have been notified of the possible scam and similar solicitations have been received in other towns.
Residents are reminded to stay vigilant and aware of possible scams during these difficult times.
