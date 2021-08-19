CANTON, CT (WFSB) - The first day of school in Canton is less than two weeks away.
Canton Public Schools superintendent Kevin Case spoke with Channel 3 at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.
The first day of school for Canton Public Schools is Aug. 30.
More information will be posted to the district's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.