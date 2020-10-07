WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Bars and nightclubs are not the only businesses not moving forward into phase three of reopening.
While gyms opened under the second phase of reopening, their capacity level will remain at 50 percent.
In many ways, the pandemic has nearly gutted the fitness industry.
To see the toll it’s taken, the New York Sports Club in West Hartford recently closed, as its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The big box gyms are struggling, and so are the smaller, boutique gyms.
“People aren’t coming, really. We have some capacity issues, but that’s not really why people are not coming. It’s still fear of the coronavirus and the spread of it, that’s really keeping people at home,” said Liz Roberts, who owns nine Pure Barre locations.
She said she received some relief from the CARES Act, but it’s not enough.
The International Health Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) said the gym industry lost $13 billion as of Sept. 1.
At Pure Barre, it’s pivoted to offer classes on livestream and outside over the summer.
Right now, 60 percent of Roberts’ clientele prefer online classes, she said.
"We’re just trying to be innovative and really just try to stay alive from a business standpoint," Roberts said.
Raising the capacity level wouldn’t help much, with respect to social distancing. yet owners find themselves operating at full costs with a drop in profits.
Instead, Roberts worries what happens if the industry is left to fight for itself.
“That’s what’s keeping me up at night is how are we going to make it through if there is no other relief package for us, or if we don’t qualify for another relief package,” she said.
“Although there have been a few clubs doing okay, the balance of clubs are really suffering and the number really quite staggering,” said Brent Darden, interim president and CEO of IHRSA.
IHRSA said it’s supporting legislation recently introduced to Congress to help businesses by creating a $30 billion fund.
