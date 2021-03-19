ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- While capacity limits have been lifted at restaurants in Connecticut, there may not be an increase in customers being seen at establishments.
Exactly one year ago, Wood-n-Tap Bar & Grill, like many other restaurants, had to make a big decision.
“March 19, 2020 is when we decided to shut down all of our locations in the best interest of safety of our guests. Now, a year later, we are opening up to 100 percent capacity,” said Bryan Demers, director of Operations at Wood-n-Tap.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants have been restricted on how many customers they can have at one time.
On Friday, those limits in Connecticut were lifted.
However, you likely won’t be seeing more customers because tables still have to be 6 feet apart.
“We are driving consumer confidence. Can we put more guests in our building? Not likely, but it does create a much safer opinion on the guest perspective side of things, and we are happy about that,” Demers said.
Customers still have to wear face masks, social distance, and cleaning protocols will continue.
With a total of 10 restaurants, the Hartford Restaurant Group has seen a dip in sales during the pandemic.
However, take-out sales have helped, which are now 40 percent of their business.
“We are looking to expand some of our outdoor dining areas and really take advantage of the guest confidence and bring people back into our restaurants,” Demers said.
The restaurant group invested $200,000 in outdoor tents, and they plan to upgrade outdoor facilities and add sound systems.
They said they are looking forward to warmer weather.
“Bringing guests back, showing them a great time and letting them experience the restaurant vibe again and can't wait to see what happens this summer,” Demers said.
Wood-n-Tap is also looking to add more staff, as they expect business to increase soon.
