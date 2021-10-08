HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Saturday morning, thousands of runners will flock to the capitol city for the Eversource Hartford Marathon race.

Officials in Hartford held a news conference about it at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The gun goes off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Highway and road closures scheduled for the Eversource Hartford Marathon Several road closures will be in place both before and during the Eversource Hartford Marathon.

Information about road closures can be read here.

The setup for the marathon and the event’s other races was nearly completed on Friday morning.

Runners said they are more than ready to hit the pavement after a virtual race last year.

Seven thousand participants are expected.

Like always, runners pick up their bibs and packets beforehand and then they’re ready to run. There is no race-day pickup.

A few modifications were made to promote safety during the race.

Start corrals were implemented to place runners in groups according to pace and to encourage social distancing.

Also, organizers made elongated hydration stations to prevent congestion while the runners refuel.

Also new this year, a different course that “showcases the revitalized riverfronts of Hartford and East Hartford with breathtaking views of the Connecticut River and classic New England charm of Old Main Street, South Windsor.”

Organizers said they can’t wait to see it all come together.

“It is a different year, but boy the excitement level is so high because people have just waited,” said Elizabeth Cowles, Hartford Marathon Foundation. “Last year we did this virtually and it was a wonderful charity virtual event, but there is nothing like being in Hartford on race morning.”

Of course, this is a huge event that benefits the city of Hartford.

“This is a really important event for the city of Hartford. It brings people downtown. It brings people from all over the state the region and all over the country and world for running,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

They even have a candy stand, with sugary treats and flat soda.

The festivities kick off around 8 a.m., depending of course on corral start time. Fans are encouraged to come down and show support.

Another exciting thing happening is for the first time this year The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation is considered an official charity by the Hartford Marathon Foundation, and several Channel 3 team members are running the race in honor of that charity.

For more information on The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation, click here.

More information can be found on the Hartford Marathon Foundation's website here.