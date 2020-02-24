HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Amid the protests at the state capitol on Monday where lawmakers were debating a vaccine exemption bill, a New York woman was placed under arrest.
Police arrested 56-year-old Rita Palma, of Bluepoint, NY, and charged her with disorderly conduct and interfering with the General Assembly.
Specific details of what led to her arrest were not released.
Police said she was issued a misdemeanor summons and was released on a promise to appear.
She’s due in court next month.
