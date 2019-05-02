CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Capitol police are investigating threats to the Chairwoman of the Committee on Children.
Eyewitness News has learned threats were made against state Rep. Liz Linehan and her children because she's fighting to make vaccines mandatory.
These threats were allegedly made over her stance on vaccines.
Linehan, who represents Cheshire, Southington, and Wallingford is pro-vaccine and this threat comes at a time when the state is pivoting towards more transparency when it comes to releasing vaccination data.
On Friday, immunization rates for nearly every Connecticut school will be available online.
Other states have already made this move and CT is now joining them.
“It is of concern and one of the tools that we want to make available for folks is being able to know what’s happening in their schools,” said Dr. Matthew Cartter, State Epidemiologist for CT Department of Public Health.
The Department of Public Health is releasing this information because of the current measles outbreak.
The state said there’s more than 700 cases in more than 20 states.
Here in Connecticut, three people have tested positive in New Haven county.
Last year, an adult at Derynoski Elementary in Southington had it.
“We have been trying for years to educate this group of people, who I understand, are vaccine adverse,” Linehan said.
Linehan continues her fight.
Right now, the state said its vaccination rate is high. More than 96 percent are vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella; However, the number of fully immunized students K through 7 is trending lower.
Currently, people can be exempt for medical or religious reasons.
“I unfortunately don't think they have the right science behind them,” Linehan said.
On Wednesday night, war was waged on social media towards Linehan, with one Twitter user threatening to “enlighten you or your satin (sic) spawn”.
Linehan, whose children are 6, 8, and 10 told Eyewitness News she's encountered this person before, but was never threatened until Wednesday night.
The representative fired back on Facebook, confirming Capitol police are now involved.
She wrote, “threatening my children will get you a visit from the police, but it will not deter me, it only strengthens my resolve.”
Linehan confirmed that ever since being elected, she's had to endure pictures of her family being circulated online.
The Twitter user who made it has since had their account deleted.
The state said no personal or sensitive information will be included in the data that will be released on Friday.
Schools with less than 30 students will not be included in the data either.
(1) comment
Vaccines are bad...for diseases and the only thing that vaccines cause are adults.
