Actor Mark Kassen, Gov. Ned Lamont and actor Chris Evans.

Actor Mark Kassen, Gov. Ned Lamont and actor Chris Evans.

 Office of Governor Ned Lamont

(WFSB) - It wasn't the Avengers that Captain America joined forces with on Friday.

It was Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

Lamont's office posted a photo of the governor with actors Chris Evans and Mark Kassen.

It said the three had a chat about the actors' new civic engagement project called A Starting Point.

"Anything that helps provide Americans with info on issues that impact all of our lives is something I think we can all support," Lamont said. "Leave it to Captain America to get it done."

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.