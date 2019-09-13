WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Captain America and Connecticut's junior senator "assembled" to discuss political issues.
Actor Chris Evans met with Sen. Chris Murphy.
Murphy posted a photo of the two on his Facebook page Friday.
"Thanks for taking the time to chat about a some of our nation’s most pressing issues, Chris Evans," he wrote. "And for making me look like a cool dad when I showed this photo to my sons."
Evans has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.
