HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two 22-year-olds died early Saturday after a severe car accident on Main Street and Montville.
Police were called to the scene around 3:56 in the morning. According to police, an Acura TL struck a utility pole.
Both men had to be extracted by the Hartford Fire Department. They were pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Services.
The two men were Eustace Chase, and Justin Joseph.
Chase was from South Main Street in Manchester. Joseph was from 353 Granby Street in Hartford.
Detectives from the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division assumed control of the investigation.
This accident is currently an active investigation and a full accident reconstruction is pending.
