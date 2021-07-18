SHELTON, CT(WFSB)-- Early Sunday morning on River Road and Trolley Bridge a report was called in about a car accident that started a fire.
When Shelton officials responded to the scene both cars were engulfed in flames.
Both drivers got out safely and were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this accident
Anyone with information call the Shelton Police at (203) 924-1544.
