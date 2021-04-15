EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A gunshot was fired at East Hartford police officers early Thursday morning as they responded to the report of attempted car break-ins.
Police were called to Orchard Street around 1:15 a.m. after someone saw two males trying to break into cars in the area.
The officers saw the two suspects and ordered them to stop, but they ran.
As they were running, police said one of the suspects fired one round from a handgun toward the officers.
Nobody was struck and the officers did not fire any shots.
Police searched the area in an effort to track down the suspects, but they were not located.
They did, however, find that several vehicles on Orchard Street had been broken into.
The two suspects were described as young Black males with thin builds. One was wearing a red hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. The other was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford police.
