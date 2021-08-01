Stratford Gas Station Fire

A car caught fire after crashing into a gas station in Stratford Saturday.

 (Photo provided by Stratford Fire)

STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - At least two people were injured after a crash over the weekend.

It happened Saturday evening on Main Street in Stratford.

Fire officials say a car crashed into the gas pumps at the Citgo gas station and burst into flames.

Some of the flames had reached the gas pumps.

However, crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and extinguish it without further incident.

Stratford Gas Station Fire 02

At least two of the occupants were treated for minor injuries.

Police haven't said if the driver will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.