STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - At least two people were injured after a crash over the weekend.
It happened Saturday evening on Main Street in Stratford.
Fire officials say a car crashed into the gas pumps at the Citgo gas station and burst into flames.
Some of the flames had reached the gas pumps.
However, crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and extinguish it without further incident.
At least two of the occupants were treated for minor injuries.
Police haven't said if the driver will face any charges.
