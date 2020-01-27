EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Shots fired at a home in East Hartford led to a car chase and three arrests late Sunday night, according to Police.
Officers were dispatched to 83 Rolling Meadow Drive around 11:30 p.m.
Three adults were arrested following a pursuit that ended on Interstate-91 southbound near Exit 24 in Rocky Hill, Police said.
Several evidence markers could be seen on the road.
The names of those involved have not been released yet.
All three of the suspects are expected to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court today.
No injuries were reported.
