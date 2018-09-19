Manchester crash

A crash on I-84 in Manchester has closed the 3 right lanes of the eastbound side (Department of Transportation)

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A 3-car crash is causing delays on Interstate 84 in Manchester. 

The 3 right lanes between exits 63 and 64 are closed on the eastbound side.

There is no word on injuries at this point. 

