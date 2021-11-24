HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and another was injured following a crash Wednesday.
It happened around 6:20 a.m. along the 200 block of Campbell Avenue.
Police say an Acura TL and a Nissan Altima had collided.
The drivers of both cars were taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Acura, identified as George Gomez, 33, of Hartford, succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Altima's injuries are considered serious, but non life threatening.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department's Tip Line at 860-722-8477.
