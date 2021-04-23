BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews responded to a car crashing into a home in Berlin on Friday.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department said crews were dispatched to Main Street in East Berlin for the report of a car crashing into a home.
The car struck the porch attached to the house.
Crews were able to stabilize the roof to allow the car to be removed.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.