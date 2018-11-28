BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy damage was done when a car drove into a Bristol pet store on Wednesday.
It happened at the Pet Supplies Plus on Farmington Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Damage was seen at the front of the store where there are glass windows.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.
