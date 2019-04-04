BROAD BROOK, CT (WFSB) – A car crashed into the Broad Brook Opera House on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on Main Street in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor.
Police said the person that crashed into the opera house was arrested for DUI.
No injuries were reported.
The identity of the driver has not been released.
