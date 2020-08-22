SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - One person has died and at least one person was displaced after a car crashed into a home in Somers early Saturday morning.
According to State Police officials, a 2007 Honda Accord LX, being operated by 21-year-old Somers resident Kyle Mccahey, was traveling down Four Bridges Road at a high rate of speed around 2:30 a.m. when it struck two mailboxes with its passenger's side.
The vehicle then swerved to the left and then back to the right before going off the road and into the residence located at 359 Four Bridges Road.
The collision caused the house to move approximately three feet off its foundation.
Mccahey, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was found unresponsive and without a pulse when troopers arrived on scene.
Troopers pulled Mccahey from the vehicle and administered CPR on him until medical personnel arrived.
State Police say that Mccahey was then transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash and received medical treatment on scene.
Due to the extensive damage, as well as safety concerns, the building inspector deemed the residence uninhabitable.
The Accord was put onto a flatbed and towed away from the scene.
Part of Four Bridges Road was closed as officials conducted their investigation, but has since reopened.
