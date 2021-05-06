Police are investigating after a car rammed into a building Thursday morning.

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a driver rammed a vehicle into a building on Thursday morning.

It happened near the 100 block of West Main Street, in front of Blade Masters.

Both the salon and the business next door to it were damaged in the crash.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported or if any charges were filed against the driver.

