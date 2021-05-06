NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a driver rammed a vehicle into a building on Thursday morning.
It happened near the 100 block of West Main Street, in front of Blade Masters.
Both the salon and the business next door to it were damaged in the crash.
Police have not said if any injuries were reported or if any charges were filed against the driver.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.