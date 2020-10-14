SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a 7-Eleven in South Windsor Wednesday afternoon after a car drove into the store.
It happened just before 3 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Ellington Road.
No injuries were reported.
Fire officials said the store will remain closed until it is repaired.
Wednesday Oct 14, 2020 just before 3:00pm SWFD, South Windsor Police Department, SW Building Dept., SW Health Dept.,...Posted by South Windsor FIRE Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020
