NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A car struck a transformer, causing a minor fire in New Britain late Tuesday night, according to Police.
The crash happened in the area of Beaver Street and Lafayette Street around 11 p.m.
There were no reported injuries, Police said.
Eversource was called to the scene to make repairs to a telephone pole.
The road is closed to traffic while crews clean up.
