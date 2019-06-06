NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – A car crashed into a truck and a home in Norwalk Thursday night.
The Norwalk Fire Department said they responded to a car accident on Winfield Street.
A car was driving southbound at a high rate of speed and went off the roadway, crashing through several trees before landing on top of a pickup truck.
The car also smashed the window of the house where the pickup truck was parked.
Two people inside the car were brought to Norwalk Hospital for unknown injuries.
The fire department said the people inside the home were not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.