TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews responded to a car that crashed through a house in Trumbull on Tuesday evening.

The Trumbull Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a house on Old Town Road for the report a car that crashed into a house.

Crews found a newer model Tesla that had crashed through the house’s closed garage door, continued through the attached garage, and then crashed into a rear wall.

The car hitting the rear wall caused a partial structural collapse.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Trumbull Police Department is investigated the cause of the crash.

Officials from the Trumbull Building Office was called to assess the structural damage.

