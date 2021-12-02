BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – Berlin Police are investigating after someone shot at a random car driving on High Road.
Police responded to the area of High Road and Atwood Street after receiving a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they confirmed that someone in a white colored Infiniti Q50 fired multiple shots at another car while they both were driving north on High Road.
The Infiniti Q50 then drove away and has not been found.
The victim was not injured, but their car suffered damage.
Police say this was a random shooting, not targeted.
On Nov. 26, a white Infiniti Q50 with CT License Plate # AL16081 was stolen from a Berlin home.
It is unknown if this is the car involved in the shooting incident, but the description matches.
Anyone who has information or video that may have captured this incident is urged to contact Detective Colin Gaffey at 860-828-7080 or cgaffey@berlinpd.org.
