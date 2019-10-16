STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – A car drove into a local supermarket in Stratford on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the Big Y on Hawley Lane just before noon after a car hit the building.
When officers arrived, they found the car had driven through the front door and hit a customer.
The injured customer was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
