EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The driver of a car drove into a creek at Cosey Beach in East Haven Friday morning.
Police said it happened where Cosey Beach Avenue meets Cosey Beach Avenue Extension.
They responded to the crash around 5 a.m.
Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
They said no road closures were warranted.
