Bethel school bus crash

On June 2, emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Payne Road and Route 6 in Bethel for a crash involving a car and a school bus.

 Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company

BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Bethel on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company, emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Payne Road and Route 6.

Four students were aboard the bus.

No injuries were reported for both the students and the driver of the car.

The students on the bus were transferred onto a different bus and brought to their home stops.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.