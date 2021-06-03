BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Bethel on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company, emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Payne Road and Route 6.
Four students were aboard the bus.
No injuries were reported for both the students and the driver of the car.
The students on the bus were transferred onto a different bus and brought to their home stops.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
