UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Car fans are getting their engines ready to roll to the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Auto Auction at Mohegan Sun.
The annual event kicks off on Wednesday and goes through Saturday.
On Tuesday, Ch. 3 got an exclusive tour behind the scenes with Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson.
Last year, 74,000 guests visited the auction at Mohegan Sun, and Jackson said the shows are getting bigger.
“Our attendance has gone up, auto manufacturers are giving us a lot of first stuff,” Jackson said.
Guests will be also be able to see some of the last things auto makers are building, like Chevy’s last C-7 Corvette.
It will be a benefit auction for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We have sold 5 C-7s, very special cars, for over $1 million each for charity. So this will be very interesting to see what it brings,” Jackson said.
There are wheels for everybody too, including new and old rides.
It’s not just cars at the event, but vendors too.
Jackson also said social media plays an important role in seeing what the next generation of car collector wants in their garage.
For example, an antique Toyota got 1.9 million views online.
“You can tell what’s really popular. That was organic, it took off and it was in multiple languages around the world,” Jackson said.
Wednesday is opening day, and high school students will get in for free if they have their identification.
For more information on the auction, click here.
