SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - A car fire has closed a section of I-84 in Southington Tuesday night.
According to Connecticut Department of Transportation officials, the car fire has closed I-84 westbound between exits 31 and 30.
There are no reports of injuries thus far
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes in becomes available.
