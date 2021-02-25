CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Route 9 northbound in Cromwell is closed due a car fire.
The Department of Transportation said Route 9 is closed between exits 16 and 18 on the northbound side.
There is no word if there are any injuries at this time.
