Firefighters battled a house fire in Glastonbury early Monday morning.
The fire was reported on Naubuc Avenue around 4 a.m., initially as a car fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles burning in the driveway. The fire had also extended to the home.
Fire officials said a live power line was also down in the driveway, and it was determined that the fire was being fed by natural gas piping.
Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
The cause is now under investigation.
