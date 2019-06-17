OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A deer strike heavily damaged a car in Old Saybrook on Sunday.
The Old Saybrook Fire Department said it happened on Route 9 between exits 2 and 3.
Two people needed to be transported to the hospital by Old Saybrook and Essex ambulances.
Their conditions were not released.
