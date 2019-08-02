EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews were called to a scene in East Hartford where a car crashed into a brick wall.
Initially, it was reported that the car drove into a building on Main Street.
At the scene, it appeared the car actually struck a brick wall outside a building.
Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area is possible.
There is no word if there are any injuries.
