ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A car drove into an apartment building in Rocky Hill on Sunday.
According to the police department, the car drove into the building on Kensington Lane.
The car hit the sprinkler room and caused the sprinkler line to break.
A passenger in the car was brought to the hospital for evaluation.
The Rocky Hill Fire Department turned off the water to the building.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
