BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A car hit a building and started a fire in Bloomfield.
According to Bloomfield Police, a driver suffered minor injuries when the vehicle struck the old Bloomfield Hardware Store located at 11 Tunxis Ave.
The Bloomfield Center and Blue Hills Fire departments both responded to the scene to out out a car fire which spread to the building.
The driver of the vehicle was treated on scene, then transported to St. Francis Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
