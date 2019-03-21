WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are on the scene of a car into a building in Willimantic Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at a house on Prospect Street.
The car hit another vehicle that was parked at the home.
Prospect Street is shut down from Birch Street to Windham Street for an unknown period ot time.
Crews are working to stabilize the car.
There is no word on any injuries from the crash.
Crews are asking drivers to use caution in the area.
Stay tune to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
