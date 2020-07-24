TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – Tolland Fire Department is on the scene of a building hitting a house.
The fire department said a car hit a house on Amelia Lane on Friday.
No injuries were reported.
The Tolland Building Official is on the scene evaluating the structure.
No additional details were released at this time.
