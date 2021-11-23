WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Another police department is investigating an incident where a car was stolen with a child inside.
This time it happened in Waterbury, just before 5 p.m. on Monday, at 2457 East Main St.
Police said a woman left her car running in a parking lot, leaving her 12-year-old daughter in the back seat.
The car was running and unlocked when the woman briefly went inside a business to check on her son who was attending an activity.
When she came back outside, she found her car, and her daughter, gone.
A short time later, the 12-year-old came back to the area and said she was let out of the car before the car left the parking lot.
She was not injured.
The stolen car was identified as a 2016 Black Dodge Charger, which was possibly being operated by a black male.
“This incident is a direct example of the dangers we encounter as a community regarding thefts of stolen motor vehicles, which are predominately crimes committed by juveniles. Please remember to be aware of your surroundings, secure your vehicles at all times and remove any items of value,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.
We're learning that the car theft in Waterbury is connected to a car theft in Fairfield Monday night.
About two hours after the car was stolen in Waterbury, a car was stolen from Post Road in Fairfield.
Police say a teen was in the car at the time, but the teen was able to get out safely before the suspect drove off with the car.
Witnesses tell police they saw a black Dodge Charger follow the stolen car. Police later found that stolen car on Caroline Street in Derby.
Then Tuesday, Bridgeport's Auto Theft Task Force says they found that black Charger with a misused Connecticut plate in Bridgeport and two juveniles have been taken into custody.
Fairfield Police say the juveniles were charged for possession of a stolen car.
Police are still working to find out if the two juveniles are the occupants of the black Charger during last night's car theft in Fairfield.
Officials say car thefts are becoming more common in many Connecticut towns.
Just last week in Waterbury, four cars were stolen from November 10 through the 12th.
“I think it’s awful that people have to go through that, but I also think a little common sense, lock the car, don’t leave it running, definitely don’t leave your kids in the car," Dayna Lambo of Waterbury noted.
Fairfield Police say they will continue to work with Waterbury Police and investigate these cases until the suspects are positively identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
