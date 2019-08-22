ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A truck that Enfield officers were trying to stop was involved in a serious crash just over the Massachusetts border on Thursday morning.
The crash, which also involved a mail truck, happened just over the state line into Longmeadow on Route 5.
It was reported around 11:30 a.m.
Serious injuries have been reported.
The Enfield police chief said officers were trying to stop the offending vehicle prior to the crash.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.