A car rolled down the hill, jumped over the curb, and landed twenty feet away. Video from: Watertown Police

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) An unoccupied car on Academy Hill rolled down the hill and jumped the curb.

The car landed about twenty feet below on Main Street by Echo Lake Road.

No cars were damaged and there were no injuries due to this incident.

The owner was issued an infraction for failing to set a parking brake.

Copyright 2021 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.