WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) An unoccupied car on Academy Hill rolled down the hill and jumped the curb.
The car landed about twenty feet below on Main Street by Echo Lake Road.
No cars were damaged and there were no injuries due to this incident.
The owner was issued an infraction for failing to set a parking brake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.