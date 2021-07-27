WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A car connected to a shooting in Hartford, and an attempted catalytic converter theft, slammed into a house in West Hartford Tuesday.

Three people were sent to the hospital after a blue Infiniti slammed into a parked car and a house on New Park Avenue Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m.

According to West Hartford police, the crash was the result of a police chase that started in Hartford.

Police departments in the area had been alerted to this vehicle, as it has been linked to several recent crimes, like a shooting on Sunday and multiple catalytic converter thefts in numerous towns.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Hartford police spotted the wanted vehicle and pursued it down New Britain Avenue.

Officers alerted the West Hartford Police Dept. about the pursuit.

West Hartford officers set up tire deflation devices as the chase continued north on New Park Avenue.

Police said the Infiniti was speeding when it lost control in the area of Jefferson Avenue. It then veered off the road, hit some large rocks in a parking lot and then went airborne.

The car then took down a utility pole and wires before it slammed into a parked car and home on New Park Avenue near Darcy Street and burst into flames.

Officers helped get the three adult occupants out of the car. They were all taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

People inside the home were evacuated safely.

"Since the car was on fire, the police officers that were here prior to our arrival actually got the people out of the vehicles. They were able to get the people out through the doors," said West Hartford Fire Dept. Battalion Chief John Sokolowski.

Crews from Eversource and Connecticut Natural Gas responded to the scene.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident, as the vehicle was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Addison Street Monday.

"We know this is a dangerous vehicle. We know there are dangerous people inside driving recklessly to elude police. We are aware they are armed and shot at other people," West Hartford Police Capt. Eric Rocheleau stated.

Hartford man shot by suspects that were trying to break into his car A Hartford man was shot after confronting suspects who were breaking into cars in his neighborhood.

The vehicle is also connected to dozens of car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts in numerous towns in the past week.

Police also found a stolen firearm in the car.

The West Hartford Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

The names of the three occupants involved have not yet been released. Police said charges are pending.