BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) -- A driver was extricated from a car after coming within feet of crashing into the Naugatuck River in Beacon Falls on Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 8 southbound before Exit 24 in Beacon Falls, according to the fire company.
The car left the road, damaged 250 feet of guardrail, rolled down an embankment, and came 10 feet short of stopping in the Naugatuck River.
The driver of the car was extricated and carried up the embankment with a rescue basket.
The person was transported to Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
I'm not sure who wrote the headline for this article, but the car did not "nearly miss" the river, it nearly went into the river. Nearly missed means it almost missed but didn't. You might call it a "near miss" which is the complete opposite of "nearly missed"
