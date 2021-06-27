OXFORD,CT (WFSB)--Today Chaz and AJ will host their Classic Car Show at Oxford’s Quarry Walk Center to benefit Homes for the Brave.
This event features 100 classic cars, live music, awards, raffles and more from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
The Classic Car Show will support Homes for the Brave’s mission to help homeless Veterans establish individual goals and return to a productive meaningful life.
“All of us at Homes for the Brave could not be more excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Classic Car Show. Both Chaz and AJ and the Haynes Group have been tremendous supporters of ours. Their generosity and the support of our community is crucial to providing critical services and programs for the male and female Veterans we serve,” said Vincent Santilli, Chief Executive Officer.
Chaz and AJ Classic Car Show is open to the public with a general admission donation suggested.
Vehicle registration is $10.00
To learn more about Homes for the Brave and how you can help, please visit www.homesforthebrave.org or call 203-338-0669.
